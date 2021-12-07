Zanku Records act, Jamopyper, has been signed to perform live at the 24th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 24) scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 24 December.

This was disclosed on Tuesday via a statement by Flykite Productions, organisers of the event. According to Flykite Productions, the If No Be You crooner is one of the fastest rising artistes on the Nigerian music scene and he is well placed to provide fans with optimum fun at the show.

“Jamopyper is on the up and a big hit among music fans around the country. This is why he has been chosen to enrich the show with his presence and undoubted musical prowess, which has seen him soar within a short time. The objective is to give fans tonnes of fun during the festive season and we are convinced he will make it happen,” said the organisers in the statement.

Jamopyper, born Jamiu Tajudeen, an acclaimed songwriter, singer and rapper, has featured variously on songs with Olamide, Zlatan and Naira Marley among other top acts. Among his hits are Better Better and Unripe Pawpaw.

The event, in addition to the musical performance, will stage a World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight, two national title contests, four other bouts and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209).