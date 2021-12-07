By Abdulmumin Murtala

Executive Director of the Prisons Fellowship Nigeria, PFN, Mr. Benson Iwuagwu has attributed the recent spate of jailbreaks across the country as a reflection of failed justice system.

Iwuagwu who stated this yesterday in Kano at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on inmate’s behavioral and cognitive modification program noted that the justice system must be reformed before such incident can stop.

He further stated that the recent acquittal of some inmates who had spent 15 years in jail is an example of the kind of injustice fuelling jail breaks.

Iwuagwu said: “The issue of jailbreak is a complex one. I cannot tell you that I have the facts, but the question is ‘why something does suddenly reacts in a certain way? It must be pressures, like when you have explosions and the likes, it is because there is a compressed air that escapes, so those are the expression of socio-economic and cultural pressures, and it could also be a reflection of the system.

“I’m sure as journalists you witnessed when some men were let out of jail and acquitted by a court after 15 years in custody. If you had 15 years of your productive lives cut short, would you be happy? So there are a lot of factors, and this is why we are praying that God fearing politicians, leaders, judges, magistrates and police will begin to handle some of these issues.

“The jailbreak is a reflection of what is happening in the society. You can see that there is anger everywhere and a hungry man is an angry man. So we are praying for our leaders because that is what the Bible says we should do,” he explained.

He emphasized correctional measures as necessary in implementing the Correctional Service Act signed into law in 2019.

“We are here to further the understanding and the implementable components of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019 with respect to how we can assist in the Reformation, rehabilitation and recreational objective of the Nigerian Prisons.”

“Basically we know that in 2019 the president signed a new law emphasizing correction of those who are in custody. The primary thing is how we make those people change.”

Speaking on behalf of the Controller General of Prisons, Halliru Nababa, the Assistant Controller General Lawal Gusau said, “The foot print of this training will in a very long time create a lasting endurable mark for the Service. Hence, the participants should take advantage and learn, ask questions where necessary and be good ambassadors of the Service throughout the duration of the programme.”