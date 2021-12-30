.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has frowned at the recent development in the Osun state chapter of the party, condemning instigation of the recent crisis as tantamount to anti-party activity.

This was contained in a statement, stating that a suspended party chieftain had recently declared himself acting state chairman in place of a State Chairman duly recognised by the national leadership of the party.

Reports from Makurdi indicated that the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was angry about the action of some party chieftains as it threatened to weaken the chances of PDP at the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Dr Ayu who had travelled home on holiday was reportedly shocked about the renewed hostility and was said to have phoned some party chieftains in the South West to rein in those behind the recent controversy.

An aide to the national chairman said that the Chairman had pencilled down Osun as a must state following the appointment of Soji Adagunodo as South West chairman.

” He was shocked and regarded the recent actions as sabotage. The Chairman believed Adagunodo elevation has resolved the Osun crisis as all parties are now compensated one way or the other. Those behind recent disruptions will be sanctioned.”

” The Chairman was also not happy that some Osun PDP actors were dropping his names as their supporters. The Chairman has no hand in any crisis. He is not in support of any action that can destroy the peace of Osun PDP”, the Senior aide to Dr Ayu noted.

Vanguard News Nigeria