By Oreva Akpoborie

In 2021 Nigerian music fans embraced a number of new sensations and Lojay is top of that list with hit songs like Monalisa and Tonongo he announced himself to the Nigerian, African and indeed the global audience.

Allure had a sit down with him ahead of his debut on Nigeria’s longest-running concert Rhythm Unplugged.



How big was 2021 for Lojay as an artist?



VERY BIG. A defining moment for my art. It’s been an experience taking the music global and connecting with my fans. it’s not even over yet. Anything can still happen you know….





Tonongo and Monalisa are my favourite tracks, which track did you enjoy making the most?



Tonogo. It’s such a party starter and you’ll think I had the studio banging’ the day I recorded it but I made that song alone at the dead of night. It was also the first song I was sure would be a big hit.





How much do you enjoy live performances?



The feeling is indescribable but my favourite thing is connecting with the fans and watching them enjoy and feel the music.





O2 performance! That was certainly one to remember, How big was it for you?

No words! It was beyond everything I imagined.





If you could pick just one moment in 2021?

Performing on a Wizkid stage at the O2 Arena.



You’ve accomplished so much, from releasing “Monalisa” to performing at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged. How does it feel to be on the line-up this year?



It feels wonderful performing at a show I’ve seen people get excited about since I was a kid.





What can the fans look forward to from your performance?

The Lojay energy and a beautiful life experience.





What should we expect from Lojay in 2022, an album or more singles?

More bangers! 💥



Any big collaborations we should be looking forward to?



I’d tell you but …

Thank you for having us, superstar!!!!!! LIVE

Vanguard News Nigeria