By Dayo Johnson Akure

The mysterious death of the Islamic cleric, Tunde Olayiwola arrested last week with fresh human by detectives of the Ondo state police command in police custody is generating controversy.

Reports said that the suspect reportedly slumped and died at Special Anti-cultist Section of the state police command.

Recall that the suspect was paraded alongside eight other suspected criminals alleged to have committed various offences ranging from murder, kidnapping and cultism.

The suspect was apprehended with the fresh human head at Ajagbale Area of Oka, Ondo town.

Sources said that the suspect allegedly fell sick the second day he was detained and was taken to the police clinic where he eventually died.

The suspect during an interview with newsmen at the state police command when paraded said that he bought the fresh human head for N60,000 to use it for money rituals.

Olayiwola who said he hailed from Oshogbo, Osun state said “It was delivered to me at home by a man i met at a social function on Thursday morning. I was about to commence the ritual when I was arrested by the police detectives.

” I purposely ordered for the human head to make my life better and it was delivered to me. This is my first time but I want to do it to become rich and live a better life. The head was delivered to me today.”

The suspect declined to name his other accomplices saying he wanted to be rich just as his counterparts.

Speaking, the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran said that said “the suspect was arrested by men of the state police command after intelligence report that the suspect was about to receive a consignment.

The state Police command image maker, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death of the suspect in police custody adding that he became indisposed while in detention. Odunlami did not give details when pressed further.

