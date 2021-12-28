... To Commission Mararaba- Baissa Road by May 2022

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has issued warning to contractors handling various projects in the state to do their job or be replaced.

The governor spoke in Biassa, headquarters of Kurmi local government area of Taraba state while commissioning some projects.

The governor who was happy with some contractors handling Mararaba- Biassa road project however told the other contractor slowing the pace of work to gear up.

He disclosed that the funds for the complete execution of the road project is intact and warned that he would not hesitate to engage a new contractor to complete the work if any contractor is found wanting.

Ishaku however gave May 2022 as the deadline for the commissioning of the Mararaba-Baissa road which he said was long over due.

He praised inhabitants of the area for keeping hope alive, and said the completion of the road project would be the fulfilment of the promise he made to them during campaigns in 2015.

He assured that more developmental projects that would open up the local government area to investors would be cited before he leaves office in 2023.

