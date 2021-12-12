By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI- The Indigenous People if Biafea, IPOB, yesterday condemned in strong terms the killing of traditional rulers in Imo State, saying that Imo State is becoming another burning hell under the present administration in the state, saying that the madness must stop forth with.

IPOB wondered why the elders, religious leader and well to do people in the state are keeping quiet waiting until everybody is killed in the state, they will take action.

IPOB accused the Police in Imo State and the Hope Uzodimma led administration in Imo State of doing nothing to checkmate criminals in Njaba particularly Egwuedo community who have who are involved not only killing but burning peoples houses.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful alleged that Imo State government and the Police in Imo State are enjoying the killing of Igbo traditional rulers particularly in Njaba Local Government Aea.

IPOB statement read, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu strongly condemns the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler of Njaba by unknown gunmen created by evil politicians in Imo State.

“We discovered that Hope Uzodimma led Imo State and the Police in Imo State, are enjoying the handiwork of the monsters they created, incubated and nourishing in their desperation to demonize IPOB and ESN, this time around, we are surprise they call IPOB and ESN, as being responsible for the killing of the monarch, because they know those in Njaba committing heinous crime and allowing them to free.

“Things are going wrong in Imo State because of threats the government of the state gave all traditional rulers and stakeholders in the state. If not how can four traditional rulers be killed on Njaba in the last three months and no single arrest has been made by the Police and the state government led by Uzodimma pretends nothing wrong is happening in that local government.

“How can a government be threatened traditional rulers who are not doing their biddings, they have made traditional rulers to look cheep in Imo State, that is why hoodlums in Imo State and Njaba they recruited who now give rich men and youths in the area conditions of what they will do before they will come home and feel safe, are killing then at will.

“A government that gives traditional rulers threat for not doing its bidding is it a responsible government. That traditional rulers who did not do it’s biddings would have himself to blame, and today the state governments threats have become real, and traditional rulers, four in Njaba have list their lives to shooting by gunmen while the state government and their idle Police are watching, without a single arrest. What a shame.

“Where are the elders in Imo State? Where are the religious leaders? Why is Imo becoming another burning hell under the watch of Hope Uzodinma? Will the elders keep quiet until Imo State government and their nurtured monsters eliminate everybody?

History will not have the present administration in Imo State in its good book for watching while innocent and reverted traditional rulers are killed in the manner they are being killed in Njaba.

“Is it not time the people of Imo and Njaba rise against the evil works of the government and the criminals they recruited in Njaba If Dee Sam Mbakwe had ruled old Imo State like this, the present officials and their boss in the administration in the wouldn’t have been alive to bring harm to the people of Imo State.”