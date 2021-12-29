By Victoria Ojeme

Director General Institute for peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR)Dr. Bakut t. Bakut has salutes the courage of the security agencies especially the Armed Forces, Police, and others who have laid down their lives in the frontline of duty in order to restore peace and strengthen the bond of Nigeria’s unity.

Bakut made this know in a statement Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s Christmas celebration and other festivities, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) is appealing to all Nigerians to celebrate the season in the spirit of love, tolerance and peace which promote the national unity and cohesion amongst the citizenry.

The Institute, is aware of the numerous challenges that have bedeviled the country in the recent times especially issues of insecurity and appeals to all Nigerians to refrain from politicizing the issues, but urges the citizens to remain patriotic in supporting the relentless efforts of the Federal Government in addressing the challenges.

The Institute appeals to those perpetrating all manner of violence and criminality in the country and in a way sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government, to desist and give peace a chance given that Nigeria is the only country we can call our own, hence we should treasure it as common heritage for the present and the generation to come.

As a research and think -tank Agency of the Federal Government on peace promotion, Conflict resolution and peace building, the IPCR frowns at the continued bloodshed, acts of terrorism, kidnappings and banditry which constitute factors capable of destabilizing the internal security of the State and externally, projecting the nation’s image in bad light in the global community.

From our conflict tracking assessment, the state of insecurity in our nation today affects virtually all sectors of the economy.

This no doubt, continues to fuel mutual suspicion and strife that is shaking the core of our diversity and negatively affecting the developmental drive and policies of the Buhari-led administration.

Therefore, the way out of this precarious situation, is for all citizens and various stakeholders (both the leaders and the led, government and the governed), to come together to dialogue for durable solutions that would make Nigeria a better place for all.

IPCR salutes the courage of the security agencies especially the Armed Forces, Police, etc. who have laid down their lives in the frontline of duty in order to restore peace and strengthen the bond of Nigeria’s unity.

While we assure our gallant security forces of the IPCR’s continues support and cooperation, we urge them to sustain their operations as there is no amount of sacrifice that is too much to rid-off Nigeria’s current security challenges and restore it back on the path of sustainable peace and development.

The Institute uses the occasion of the season to admonish Nigerians to celebrate this yuletide peacefully and pray for the unity and progress of our dear nation.