By Nwafor Sunday

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has advised the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to do something to stop incessant killings, noting that issuing statements to condemn killings does not depict seriousness.

The Director Strategic Communications for the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Ismail Musa made this known on Wednesday.

Speaking during a programme LAUNCHTIME DISCOURSE on VanguardLive, Musa said “It’s a different thing to always issue statements to condemn killings. I will assume that a serious government will be doing more to actually stop these killings, than the number of statements they are releasing. Because if this strategy is not working, is for you to adopt another strategy and look into why it’s not working, what do we need to do?

“Sometimes people will cry and shout in the media to say can you please change these service chiefs? The problem is this, when human life does not matter to the leadership or a leadership that is too arrogant to listen to people they are coming to serve, these are the kind of things you get in the long run.

“The other time about a good number of people in broad day light were rusted alive like chicken, yet we saw the president partying all around the village.

“We saw the son of the president in the same zone being Turbaned. This is heart breaking for quite a lot of us. It makes peoples heart to bleed, look you still have time to party when we are thinking that you should be sleepless at a time these killings are skyrocketing by the day.

“If you still have time for all these frivolities, it does not show to any one of us that you are actually coming, I mean this is about 6 to 7 years and you are still talking about opposition and who to blame. It’s an insult to people who are losing loved ones on daily basis.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA