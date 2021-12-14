By Bashir Bello

Chairman, Gwarzo Local Governnent council in Kano State, Engr. Bashir Abdullahi Kutama has expressed dismay and heartbreaking for people of the north that despite predominance of top security heads the region is in insecurity quagmire.

A statement by Council’s Zonal Information Officer, Rabiu Khalil, said the Chairman lamented the growing insecurity and banditry in northern Nigeria.

Kutama who is also the Secretary ALGON Kano state however maintained that the Northern Governor’s should adopt the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s mode of approach and styles to address the menace.

He equally called for persistent prayers to seek divine intervention in order to remedy the situation.

Earlier, while commissioning the distribution of teaching and learning materials to 138 primary schools across the local government, Kutama said that over bloated workforce is enimical to the progress of local government in Kano state.

On his part, the Education Secretary of the area, Alh.Safiyanu Lawan Getso commended governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Eng.Bashir Abdullahi Kutama for the kind gesture.

Alh. Safiyanu Lawan Getso advised Gwarzo local government council to transfer the services of its overbloated and redundant staffs to the services of primary education department were they will be more useful and utilised.

