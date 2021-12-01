.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Wednesday, stated that Igbo leaders discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari some days ago was targeted at finding lasting peace within the South-East geopolitical zone of the country

Chief Amechi who noted that the President was happy to receive the Igbo delegation added that “We are expecting a positive result.”

“A few days ago I led a small delegation of selected Igbo leaders to see the President of Nigeria on the growing tempo of violence in Nigeria, especially in the South East.

“The President was happy to receive our delegation and our discussion was frank, sincere and all targeted at finding peace and true reconciliation. We are expecting a positive result.

“I have come to Ebonyi State to brief the Governor who is the Chairman of South-East Governors, and seek their support in our effort to find peace.”

The former Aviation Minister who expressed worry over the spate of violence which led to the killing of some Policemen and Civilians within the region appealed “to all who may be involved in these crimes to please ceasefire and give peace a chance. “

“I am deeply worried and pained by the spate of violence to which some Policemen and Civilians were killed. I am appealing to all who may be involved in these crimes to please ceasefire and give peace a chance.

“Whether they are of IPOB or MASSOB or known or unknown or agents of any organ or personality to stop it now.

“You can never achieve peace s or reconciliation through violence. As the only surviving member of the Government of the First Republic, I appeal to all to respect my age and let me help to make peace before returning to my Maker.”