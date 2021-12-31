By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the insecurity in the country have not been good enough in the year 2021.

It described Nigeria’s security situation in the out-gone year as unprecedented, noting that even some governors have called for self-defense and declaration of a state of emergency because of the desperate circumstances.

CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle disclosed this in his New Year message titled, ‘Pray for God’s Mercy Over Nigeria’ which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

He noted that the country faced unabated insecurity problems through which many lives were lost; adding that apart from insurgency, there were rampant cases of banditry, kidnappings and armed robberies in different parts of the country in 2021.

Ayokunle said, “It gladdens my heart to say a resounding Happy New Year 2022 to all Nigerians irrespective of their religious, tribal and political persuasions.

“Glory be to our God who helps us to escape all dangers and threats of the Year 2021 occasioned by the criminal activities of the bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other unscrupulous elements amidst us.

“2021 was one year too much as a result of the ways and manners these criminals have been operating with impunity as if this is not the country we have been all these years.

“It is as if they have taken over the country. They invade communities, markets, churches and schools. They kill, maim, destroy and kidnap without much resistance or hindrance.

“They have turned our roads into death traps where they now kidnap for money, apparently due to the poor conditions of our roads and all of a sudden kidnapping has become a big business as the innocent people are being kidnapped and ransom in millions is being demanded and paid.

“Families of kidnapped people are at the mercy of the criminals! Some were not even fortunate as they were killed after the ransom has been paid.

“Our security agencies have been overstretched and the best done by our government is far from being enough if we must say the truth without deceiving ourselves. It appears as if our governments have got to their wits end over the menace of insecurity.

“The Police have been parading the arrested kidnappers on the television, but surprisingly, it appears as if they are too busy with their investigations to prosecute them.

“Because of the desperate situation we are, some governors are already calling for self-defense and the declaration of a state of emergency. This is unprecedented.”

He claimed that the pre-occupation of those in government had been the 2023 general election.

CAN asked: “Can 2023 elections happen if the nation is over-run by criminals? Our nation must survive first and be at peace before an election can take place.

“Except for the mercy of God to intervene divinely and miraculously, we would be like Sodom and Gomorrah. It is only God who can make the 2023 general election a reality. It is only God in his own way who can teach our leaders the right step to take. It is only God who can send us help from above,” he added.

Ayokunle also lamented that the apex Christian body cried in vain for help from the developed world and the United Nations, saying “They (UN) seem to be more occupied and busy with COVID-19 than paying attention to the daily destruction of lives going on in Nigeria.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to rise up and cry for the mercy of God to preserve the nation and bring an end to the people’s pains in the new year 2022.

“I call on all our denominational and church leaders to use the opportunity of the New Year Fasting and Prayers programme of our churches to rescue Nigeria from those who are hell bent on destroying it by deliberately praying for the mercy of God over our unfortunate situation. For the Lord our God is a merciful God. He will not leave us or allow these heartless criminals to destroy us. We serve a God who is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness,” CAN said.