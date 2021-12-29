Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has accredited 51 observer groups for the Federal Capital Territory FCT Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

This was disclosed in the commission’s bulletin released on Wednesday in Abuja.

As contained in the approved list, the Commission approved 50 domestic organizations and one international organization.

The approved organizations were advised to fill and complete necessary documentation online (http://observergroups.inecnigeria.org/) between 29th December, 2021 and 13th January, 2022.

The Commission also stressed the need for observers to fully comply with the INEC COVID – 19 Policy on Election and Accreditation of observers, including signing of the indemnity form and provision of Personal Protective Equipment PPE for all field observers.

INEC warned that “failure to comply will lead to immediate withdrawal of accreditation.”

It said the distribution of domestic observer kits (including identity cards cards to individual observers) will be done at the FCT INEC office between 3rd and 11th February, 2022.