By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi has promised that her administration will ensure that all abandoned projects by previous administrations would be completed.

Prof. Obi gave the assurance on Wednesday in Calabar after inspecting ongoing projects on campus as part of the activities to mark her one year anniversary in office.

Prof. Obi assumed office as the first female and 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar on Dec. 1, 2020.

She said that the University of Calabar was one of the universities with the highest number of abandoned projects.

Her words: “UNICAL is one of the universities with a lot of federal government funded abandoned projects. But we are going to changed that tide, we don’t want to leave abandon projects in the university.

“A lot of our staff are looking for office spaces; we are utilising our meagre resources efficiently to ensure that we complete the abandoned projects,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the student’s hostel and the Information and Communication Technology Centre, inspected the ongoing students lecture halls, Pavillion 1, 2 and 3, among others.

She said that the new lecture halls were designed to accommodate both staff and students convenience, relaxation spots and office spaces.

“I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund for always been there for us. We are doing these projects courtesy of the Federal Government and TETFUND.

“We are re-modelling the lecture halls to meet today’s contemporary sitting arrangements for students. Each hall has the capacity to contain 150 students.

“We are grateful that this is happening at this point in time. From the commitment from the engineers, we hope to invite TETFUND to UNICAL to inaugurate this project by March 2022,” she said .

Prof. Obi said that she took over the leadership of the institution at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the then strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

She disclosed that she immediately set up a COVID-19 isolation centre on campus, carried out massive sensitisation on campus, including the distribution of face mask to students and hand washing points at various locations.

According to her, with the outbreak of the ‘Omicron Variant’ of COVID-19, the VC said that her administration will re-activate the COVID-19 committee with a view to effectively manage the students and staff of the university.

“The COVID-19 team that we set up did very well in managing the students and staff on campus. We have to reactivate the team for effectively management of the crowd on campus,” she said.