



By Etop Ekanem

One of the foremost Ijaw leaders, Chief Julius Babogha, has appealed to Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to mend their differences for the sake of the students, pointing out that in every strike, it is the students that suffer for it.



Babogha gave this advice at the Delta State University, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State when he was awarded Ph.D in English and Literature.



Babogha, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Babsfield Corporate Ventures and Tamfel Global Resources Limited, said he embarked on his Ph.D research work since 2016, appealing to the Federal Government and the leadership of ASUU to ensure cordial relationship and avoid incessant strikes.



While urging all university lecturers to see the future of the students as that of their children, Babogha said the lecturers should play their role in the upbringing of the child, adding: “Anything one did to the students, that is what he or she will come out with as their product.”