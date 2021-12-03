With the passion to showcase Nigerian Art and colorful paintings to its esteem customers; leading travelling agency, Ibooking.ng recently hosted its clients to a Art and Paint tour; an event that was held at popular celebrity hangout, Sidewalk Victoria Island.

In partnership with popular social media influencer, David Julius Arogula better known as Arinzaay; the event was curated to give customers a wonderful first hand art experience through paintings as guests were given the opportunity to also make creative paintings of their own which was displayed at the arena of the event.

In chat with the Travel Manager, Chukwuebuka Eze, he disclosed that aside the fact that the company is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating business trips and fulfills tourist desire by providing personalized world class service; there was need to appreciate clients for believing in their brand and that necessitated the need to host the Art and Paint tour.

He said ‘The excitement was there for participants at the painting tour as a lot of them recall days of painting in schools; as a brand we hope to continue to bring interactive initiative like this for our esteemed clients’.