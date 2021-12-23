.

By Cynthia Alo

A fast-rising artist, Oretayo John Fatokun fondly known TyStringz, has attributed dedication to key in becoming successful in life, having envisaged music as a burning passion over the years.

TyStringz made this known at the press conference of his new music ‘DOINGS’ produced by Murphy.

With a Bachelors and Masters degree in Computer Science, TyStringz has worked with some of the biggest companies in the world such as Microsoft before quitting to face his actual passion, which is doing music.

According to him, ‘I consider myself as a professional musician still in my early days. I have always wanted to be a Musician from when I was young, I only just started releasing my music in February 2021. But I would say teaching myself to play five musical instruments took dedication. I have always been shy about letting out my music or playing in front of an audience.

“I have been opportune to have opened for artists such as Davido and Flavour the same year I made my debut. My high would definitely be when I am creating my music and getting people to listen to my songs, I always get amazing feedback and this definitely keeps me going as it reassures me that I am definitely doing something right.

Tystrings whose style of music is Afro-pop, hip-hop, Rnb, Afrobeat, and Afrofusion has started his foray into the Nigerian music industry.

However, while pursuing his passion, he has decided to take the next step in his career and his true love, which has always been music in its purest form.

Vanguard News Nigeria