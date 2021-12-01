By Victor Arjiromanus

Nigerian-Mexican beautician, and eponymous owner of Fredrick John Spa, has said his beauty spa is offering high value to all Mexicans in a way that is affordable to all.

The beauty Spa which is located in the bubbling city of Guadalajara has been offering economic, health and social benefits for all classes of Mexicans and other dwellers.

According to Fredrick John, his “Spa has the concept of giving quality service at an affordable rate. These days people with lesser income don’t enjoy luxury, but Fredrick John Spa is here to bring full luxury to everyone.” He assures.

For him, his motivation for establishing a spa in Mexico where he is now a citizen was predicated on his “love to see beautiful people” of which he decided to bring the best beauty salon at an affordable rate.

According to Fredrick, business blooms in the city of Mexico, and a lot of opportunities are available; “business is good here and since there’s a lot of tourists visiting Mexico, it is easy to sell goods and services here” he confirms.

Fredrick thinks the Nigerian government should do more for her people to encourage local investors to operate in the country

“Encourage the youth, fix the economy, create more tourist centers, so visitors from other parts of the world would be interested to visit and do business with the local investors there”