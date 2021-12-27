By Gabriel Ewepu

The People’s Alternative Political Movement TPAP-M, Monday, launched the People’s Defence Initiative to give legal aid and support to vulnerable Nigerians in informal and formal sectors.

This was made known in a statement signed by Chair Legal Defence Commission of TPAP-M, Prince Chima Williams; Chair, National Action & Mobilisation Commission of TPAP-M, Femi Falana, SAN; TRAP-M Secretariat Comrade Omotoye Olorode; and TPAP-M Secretariat, Comrade Jaye Gaskiya.

According to the statement, the People’s Alternative Political Movement TPAP-M is a Coalition committed to the emergence constituency includes the workers movement (formal and informal), the women, the youth, the mandate to give legal assistance to Members of the Movement and Nigerians and masses and Pro people organisations.

The statement reads in part, “Between the 26th to 27th of March 2021, left and left leaning organisations, Labour and Trade Unions and Pro Masses and Pan Nigerian organisations gathered in Abuja, under the banner of The People’s Alternative Political Summit (TPAPS).

“At the end of the Summit, The People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAPM) was established.The People’s Alternative Political Movement TPAP-M is a Coalition committed to the emergence of a Mass Workers Party and the Socialist Transformation of Nigeria.

“One of the primary mandate of the Movement is to intervene in the day to day struggles of the long-suffering Masses of Nigeria, irrespective of their ethnic group, gender or religion.

“As a Pan-Nigerian and Socialist Movement, our constituency is the exploited and suffering masses of Nigeria. This constituency includes the workers movement (formal and informal), the women, the youth, the students, peasants, artisans and other exploited and vulnerable groups and communities in Nigeria.

“In view of the above position that TPAPM established the Legal Defence Commission (LDC) with the mandate to give legal assistance to Members of the Movement and Nigerians and masses and Pro people organisations.

“The Commission shall strive through its interventions to continuously emphasize the class character of law in the society.

“The cases of human rights violations and attacks on the Nigerian people by State and non state actors has been on a steady increase. These violations are primarily against ordinary Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“These violations come in various degree and shades. It is on the strength of this premise that the Legal Defence Commission of TPAPM has established The People’s Defence Initiative to give legal aid and support to vulnerable and indigent Nigerians at no cost to them.”

The statement called Nigerians to take advantage of the initiative a it is open to individuals and groups who are in need of legal aid.

“Our intervention would include but not be restricted to the following; Providing legal advice and providing legal representation.

“We urge Nigerians whose rights have been violated to contact the People’s Defence Initiative immediately.

“To this end, PDI hereby calls on the general public; victims and families of victims whose rights have been violated to submit their complaints in the following format;1- The Names of the Victim (s).2- Date, Time and Place of Violations.3- Type of Violations or infringement suffered.4- Name of perpetrators and other relevant details about them.5- Any action already taken in the matter.6- Contact details of the petitioner including Name, Residential and office address, functional numbers, including WhatsApp number (if available) and email.

“Complaints can be submitted in writing or by SMS, WhatsApp, email, telephone-09153684686, 08023649890, 07034712734, and 08033916133 or delivered to the address of the People’s Defence Initiative (PDI).

“Please contact us through the following: Suite 008, 3rd Floor, Transpharm Plaza, Opposite Jabi Motor Park, Jabi , [email protected]@gmail.com”