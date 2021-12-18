Dr Foluso Amusa, GRC and Fincrime prevention awards convener, presenting plaque to an award winner

By Moses Nosike

Winners have emerged at the prestigious GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards recently held in Lagos.

According to the convener of the Awards, Dr Foluso Amusa, the experience of our maiden event was filled with testimonies from all our attendees and those who viewed the event live stream via our social media handles on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn and those present at the event live were positively overwhelmed.

“Comments from awards winners, particularly the individuals, were also positive and encouraging especially as they expressed with joy that no one has ever recognized them as individuals for the effort they put in, to ensure their organization and its systems are in order to meet regulatory and statutory requirements which equals International standards.

Rather, they have always seen where only the business side of their organization gets the recognition, without a thought for the individuals who man these systems and ensure compliance.

These kinds of responses are one of the many reasons we constituted this GRC and Fincrime Prevention Awards; to reward and recognize excellence and outstanding performances in promoting exceptional quality and standards in GRC & Financial Crime Prevention space in Financial Institutions and the professionals as well.

Therefore, based on these, I can confidently say that the purpose we set out to meet was achieved, the positive feedback from the attendees, nominees and award recipients, thus, our maiden edition was a brilliant success and I am well pleased”.

At the epoch-making event, there were a short lectures delivered by the effervescent Dr Olufemi Mosaku Johnson and the erudite Mr Ehi Eric Esoimeme.

The Council of Jury of the GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards also listed winners like His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Prof (Engr) Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State as winners of the Special Recognition Awards for Governors supporting GRC and Anti-FinCrime initiatives, while GTCO won the Award for risk and compliance champion in the commercial banks category.

In the fraud prevention champion category, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd emerged winner. While Access Bank emerged winner in the risk and compliance educator category.

For the anti-bribery and corruption champion category, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd emerged winner, while GTCO clinched the award for the compliance team of the year. In the same vein, Osa Aiwerioghene of GTCO emerged winner in the chief compliance officer of the year.

In the Financial Crime Prevention/AML employer of the year category, Citibank Nigeria emerged winner, while Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited won the award in the Financial Crime Prevention / Anti-Money Laundering Employer of the Year category.

For the GRC Promoters Awards category, David Hundeyin emerged winner of GRC and Anti-FinCrime reporter of the year, while Channels TV emerged winner of the GRC and Anti-FINCRIME TV programme of the year.

Details about the other winners can be found on https://.grcfincrimeawards.com

The GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards was put together by The Morgans and plans for the next year 2022 awards have begun in earnest.