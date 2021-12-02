By Chononso Alozie

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Thursday said it has uncovered a hideout of hoodlums in Owerri, where it recovered 33 foreign-made guns.

The State commandant of NSCDC, Micheal Ogar, disclosed this to newsmen while displaying the guns at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

He said the NSCDC succeeded based on the intelligence it gathered from the members of the public on the activities of the hoodlums.

Some of the recovered items mentioned we’re, “26 double-barrel guns, five pump actions, two sniper rifles and 15 sets of gun cleaning kits.”

It was their view that the operation was part of the efforts to ensure a hitch-free Christmas celebration in the state.

While answering questions on the suppliers of the guns, he said the NSCDC, has doubled efforts towards unravelling the identity of those behind the supplying of the guns to the hoodlums, adding that, “The areas where the guns were recovered different from the hoodlum’s areas of operation and we are moving forwards to arresting them.”

According to NSCDC, he said: “Acting on a reliable tip-off, we laid ambush and after a few days, we were able to recover these items somewhere around Owerri that we cannot disclose now as a result of the ongoing investigation.”

“illicit possession of a firearm is directly related to criminality and that is why we are investigating to unravel the suppliers of these items.

“We remain committed to ensuring a hitch-free celebration this yuletide and we assure Imo sons and daughters who will be returning that Imo is safe,” NSCDC said.

