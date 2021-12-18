L-R: Governor Sanwo-Olu; Chief Solomon Ogbonnaya and Dr. Ifeanyi Odii

By Moses Nosike

In 2018 when Chief Solomon Ogbonnaya emerged as President,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, people thought his leadership will not offer much and as such he would not go far.

Contrary to oppositions, Chief Solomon Ogbonnya’s tenure and style of leadership has changed the narrative. His leadership uniqueness has pushed Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos to a limelight where government can now recognise and reckon with the social cultural group in Lagos.

In this media chart with Nosike Moses, Chief Solomon Ogbonnya (Udochia) said he has delivered his campaign promises which majorly centred on empowerment, apart from further steps taken to ensure that unity, peace and love were restored among Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, its neighbours, host community and diaspora. He did not also fail to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu, Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the CEO, Chisco Motors and many other peaceful and law abiding Igbo indigenes who are contributing immensely to the success and achievements of his tenure beyond measures.

He said even the recently held Igbo Day at Ikeja Police College, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were fully supported by Ifeanyi Odii, Chidi Anyaegbu, Chisco Motors, Okie Amachi and many others who saw the good service we are rendering to our people. And their support helped us to honour dignitaries invited to Igbo Day event. And in the spirit of love and unity and to encourage our people to attend, we mobilised them.

The Igbo day was a success as the occasion played host to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Obi Cubana, Senator Ita Giwa, Okey Nzeibe, Chisco Motors, Chid Anyaegbu and so many other dignitaries that graced the event.

According to him, this tenure will not relent in empowerment. “This is a way of helping people to come out of poverty. Before now, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos introduced an empowerment exercise where it sponsored many easterners who wished to travel for Christmas with cash. This exercise was powered by Ohanaeze Chief patron, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii, who has now decided to continue with that programme this Christmas, and in addition to cash support, he will add food items this time around. This support will include both Lagosians through the office of Chief Solomon Ogbonnaya. This is to ensure that people travel to their home towns and enjoy Christmas with their loved ones and families.

In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu who has been fair on Ndigbo in Lagos as well reassured that his regime will continue to provide security to Ndigbo living in Lagos. Following this, Ndigbo in Lagos has been advised to support and be law abiding in Lagos and anywhere they reside. On how his tenure has created unity among Ndigbo in Lagos and his achievements, the social cultural group leader, President Solomon Ogbonnaya (Udochia) said, “I couldn’t have achieved all that alone, somebody like the governor of Lagos state has contributed a lot in doing that, Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is also behind me, leading Ndigbo in Lagos to remain united, love one another, live in peace both with their follow Ndigbo and host community especially in Lagos. The Governor, Sanwo- Olu and Dr. Ifeanyi Odii are contributing enough to our success at Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. They are behind our success and some other people through their wise counselling, advice and directives when necessary.

Following this powerful forces behind my leadership, our tenure is characterised with accountability, transparency, and we are delivering our mandate which centres on empowerment as you can see that in the last three years, we have carried several empowerment schemes, and we have not left anyone behind. In that our empowerment scheme in Ohanaeze has benefitted a lot of widows, youths, elders and traditional rulers through the held of the Governor of Lagos state and Ebele Ifeanyi Chukwu Foundation since I assumed office as the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos”.

Responding to question, how much Ohanaeze and her sponsors have spent so far on empowerment, “I have to tell you here that Ifeanyi Chukwu Odii has spent millions on this scheme and he is still spending trying to ensure that people receive succour, come out of penury and live well, and also to pilot the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos. Apart from this, he has also been meeting the needs of Ohanaeze people both home and abroad”.

On competitions to harness the potentials of youths, or encourage Igbo language speaking, he said, “we have been doing that, and now we are trying to encourage more of that by establishing Igbo speaking school. This is coming up from one of us, a member and patron of Ohanaeze. When the school is built, we are going to support qualified students with scholarship. I want to say here that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and its people owe the Lagos state Governor, Sanwo Olu and Ifeanyi Odii a very big thank you. We appreciate all that they are doing for us. They have promised to support my tenure as we continue our empowerment scheme because the scheme carries human face.

I want to also use this medium to advise Ndigbo that wherever you are residing, it is important to respect the culture of those people, and again support the government of the day and be law abiding citizens. This and others will help Ndigbo and leaders to rule well and live in peace with their host communities”.

Concerning the insecurity situation in the South East, Chief Solomon Ogbonnaya said, “we want to set up a committee here in Lagos with many patrons to make sure that we coordinate ourselves properly and begin to proffer solutions to the situation in South East most especially insecurity.