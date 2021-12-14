By Sola Isola, IBADAN

Olugbade, the brother of late Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, who died at the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, has explained how he escaped a kidnap attempt on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists in Ibadan, Olugbade revealed that some men in a car came to his area in the Eruwa community of Ibarapa East Local Government Area, in Oyo State.

He said they attempted to drag him into the vehicle, with a view to whisking him away.

Olugbade, who had been championing the calls for justice for his late brother, stated that he was saved by some security operatives that rushed to the scene.

Narrating how it happened, he said that he had visited a store very close to his Eruwa residence.

But while going back home, the men allegedly made an attempt to kidnap him.

“I went to a store close to our house in Eruwa to buy a few things.

“After buying the things, I came out of the store and was returning home when I saw that some men came out of a car that was parked close to the place.

“The car was parked there before I went inside the store.

“The men rushed out of the car and just came towards me. They said ‘He is the one, go inside that car’.

“They wanted to kidnap me. When I realised that, I started running, shouting and screaming and this attracted those nearby.

“The DPO Eruwa, some policemen and Amotekun corps, who were stationed at a nearby place, came towards me.

“The security agents’ response saved me from being kidnapped,” he said.

Recall that Timothy, a Master’s student of OAU had travelled from Abuja to Ile-Ife to sit for his MBA exams at the Moro campus of the university.

He lodged in a hotel and his corpse, which was dumped inside the bush, was said to have been allegedly buried by some staff of Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife.

