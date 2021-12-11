.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has called on the people of his constituents to hold political office holders accountable for their performances while in office positing that political office holders from the area who failed to perform, may be stored by the people.

Idahosa stated this when he distributed empowerment materials including motorcycles to 160 women and youths at Iguobazuwa, near Benin City in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo on Saturday.

He said since got to the green chambers, a standard has been set in the constituency such that the people will no longer tolerate a non-performer noting that besides the empowerment, he has over 54 completed and ongoing projects across the 23 wards that make up the federal constituency.

He said “It is not about winning elections but fulfilling your campaign promises; here. Again, here we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises.

“This is just my commitment to the people of Ovia federal constituency, but also my commitment to God and to change the narrative of the past.

“Ovia has seen the light; gone are the days when you turn what is meant for the people to yourself.

“By the time we are done, whoever that will come must perform or they will be stoned.”

A member-elect of the State House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Aghedo, said he was never in doubt that Idahosa would be an effective representative of Ovia federal constituency.

On his part, the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lawrence Okah, urged the beneficiaries to maintain the empowerment materials and put them into productive use.

Idahosa facilitated the program through the National Productivity Centre.

Vanguard News Nigeria