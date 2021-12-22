By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano Sharia police (Hizbah Board) has denied rumours alleging that the board has invited the recently crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko and her parents for participating in the beauty contest.

The Director General of the Hizbah Board Dr. Aliyu Musa Kibiya said this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He stated that the Hizbah Board never at any time invited Shatu Garko or her parents for questioning. However, he added that the commander of the Shariah police, Haruna ibn Sinai, in response to questions by newsmen was the one that preached against the beauty contest, saying it is sinful.

“We never at any time issued any instruction inviting her or her parents for questioning.

“It was a deliberate fake news. Hizbah only preached against the immoral acts of nudity and revealing the forbidden parts of the body of a wiman which is sinful” he stated.

It would be recalled that the Shatu Garko made history by becoming the first hijab wearing Miss Nigeria when she was crowned last week in Lagos.

Being the first ever female from Kano to partake in a beauty contest and the first to win, it became an issue especially in the northern part of the country. A lot of people condemned it as violating both the cultural and religious ethics of the people.