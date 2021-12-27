StarTimes subscribers on mid and lower bouquets have much entertainment to binge on this Christmas season as the newly released top drama series, Ile Alayo and Okirika have been cascaded down to their bouquet options.

Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title. Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, It’s now produced into a comedy series. The relaunch version of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene.

While Okirika gained a lot of attention when Iyabo Ojo called for entries for the auditions, and since then, it has remained in the news. Viewers can expect a lot more than laughter from this family sitcom as leading actress Ini Edo has said that the plot explores the “underworld of crime scenes like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up.”

Basic and Smart subscribers can watch Ile-Alayo on the newly launched ST Nollywood channel at 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays; NOVA bouquet subscribers (N900 monthly) can also watch Ile Alayo on Wakaati channel. Okirika airs from 7:30 pm Thursday to Saturday on ST Nollywood channels. Also, PBO TV channel airs Okirika every Saturday at 7:30pm.

With over five Nollywood channels on StarTimes, 7pm to 10pm daily is blockbuster movie time. AMC Movies channel, PBO TV, ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, and Wakaati TV have lined-up smash movies this holiday season

Non-StarTimes customers can download the StarTimes-ON app to enjoy these exciting Nollywood entertainment on the go.

“Families at home should get set for rib-cracking scenes as new characters like Mr Macaroni, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, and Lateef Adedimeji grace your screen in these blockbuster comedy series. It is sure going to be a laughter-filled season,” StarTimes Content Director, Viki Liu, said.

“As a brand that truly has the family interest at heart, StarTimes has loads of top-notch content to keep the whole family entertained. It is going to be a detty December for every StarTimes subscriber. No matter your age or interest, there is suitable content for you,” Viki added.