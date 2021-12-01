After a long period of teasing and anticipation online, Nollywood filmmaker, Dabby Chimere finally announces the long awaited cinema release date for the biggest cinematographic Nollywood movie of the year – HEAD OVER BILLS.

Staring nothing but the best and biggest Nollywood stars.

With the line up of Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Racheal Okonkwo, Uzor Arukwe, Mofe Duncan, Anita Joseph, Big Brother Naija’s Prince Nelson Enwerem, Ego Nwosu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, DJ Barbie, Alex Cross and a host of others.

The movie is slated to open in all cinemas nationwide on February 4th, 2022.

Interestingly, the movie which promises premium entertainment for its viewers is a beautiful and breathtaking romantic drama that illustrates not just the lavished and careless lifestyle of three beautiful sisters but also the disheartening struggles and pains of their single mother who has been through hell to give them the life they now take for granted. But soon, they are challenged by their mother to turn a new leaf or face a harsh reality. In pursuit for these changes, they embrace new values, find love, lose it and rediscover themselves.

The movie was not just produced by Dabby Chimere of Dabz Movie Productions, she also creatively directed it.