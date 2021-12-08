Gunmen kill FRSC official in Ondo

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Sunday Omiwoye

Suspected killers have shot dead an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sunday Omiwoye in Ondo State.

Eyewitness account said that the victim was shot at close range by the suspected killers in front of his friend’s house situated along Agbala area behind Saint Monica’s Girl Grammar School, in Ondo town.

The killers were reportedly pursuing some people and the victim was said to have prevented them hence he was shot.

A source told newsmen that “the FRSC official went visiting his friend with his wife and while he was trying to alight from his motorbike, some people ran towards him to seek refuge from those pursuing them.

“The FRSC official challenged them and instead of explaining why they were pursuing the people, one of them shot him at close range he and he died instantly.

Narrating their ordeal, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Bunmi Sunday, said, ”My husband and I went to see one of his friends that stays on the same street with us.

“Suddenly, some men ran towards where we were standing by the gate. My husband was trying to park his motorcycle then. So, two gunmen came with a bike and started beating the boys that ran to us.

“My husband challenged them. But they told him that they were not there for him and that he should go inside the gate.

“I went in immediately, but my husband was still outside standing by his motorcycle.

“Later, we heard a gunshot. So, I ran out of the gate and saw my husband on the floor in the pool of his own blood.

“The gunmen ran away with his phone and motorcycle key.”

Meanwhile, his corpse has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Ondo town for autopsy.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, could not be reached on phone for comments.

