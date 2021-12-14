By Marie-Therese Nanlong

No fewer than 10 people were reportedly killed and yet to be ascertained number suffered injuries as gunmen, Sunday evening, invaded Pinau community, Mavo Chiefdom in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that some of the victims were returning from the market as Sunday is a market day in the community, while the gunmen, who shot sporadically also carted away foodstuff, motorcycles and other items.

The state Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Uba, who confirmed the incident said: “We are aware of the incident, details will be given to you subsequently.”

It will be recalled that Pinau and other surrounding communities have been witnessing cases of kidnapping and other security threats, even as residents alleged criminal elements were being brought in from other states to torment them.

However, senator representing Plateau South, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, has frowned at the development, as she called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to book.

She said: “I call on security operatives to go after those attacking innocent villagers and should be made to pay for their heinous act.”

Ibrahim Bako, who is Chairman, Wase Jukun, Youths Development Association, WAJYODA, explained: “The villagers had finished their weekly community market when the gunmen stormed the village and started shooting sporadically. This created so much tension in the community and the entire Wase council.”

At press time, calm has returned to the community, and security agents had been drafted for investigation.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA