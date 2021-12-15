By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Traditional rulers in Imo State have become endangered species and target of kidnap.

In the last one month, no fewer than five monarchs have been abducted in the state.

The latest being the traditional ruler of Umuezeala- Ama ancient kingdom in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, Aloy Igwe, who was said to have been kidnapped on Tuesday evening.

A source said the monarch was abducted at Nkwo Umuezeala Market while conversing with his kinsmen.

According to the source, the gunmen stormed the market and ordered the monarch into their vehicle.

“They stormed the market and ordered the traditional ruler to move into their vehicle. He had no option than to obey them”, the source stated.

Gunmen had last Sunday abducted two traditional rulers, Eze Acho Ndukwe and Eze Paul Ogbu, setting ablaze their palaces.

While Eze Ndukwe was rescued a day after, the whereabouts of Eze Ogbu had remained unknown.

They had earlier on December 9, kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise LGA, Eze Damian Nwaigwe and his counterpart from Atta ancient kingdom in Njaba LGA, Edwin Azike.

While Azike was later found dead, Eze Nwaigwe regained freedom two days later.

That came on the heels of the kidnap of the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Eze Henry Madumere, on November 19.

The monarch who is the father of the former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere was released six days after.

These were among other attacks on traditional rulers in the state.

