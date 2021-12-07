Goodluck Jonathan

As Iwuanyanwu urges FG to appoint engineer Minister of Works

By Chris ochayi

ABUJA: Following the ugly development in the built industry occasion with the incidents of frequent building collapse in the country, the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has advised practicing engineers in the country to jealously protect the integrity of the profession from the activities of quacks.

Dr. Jonathan, who gave the advice while declaring open the 21 National Engineering Annul Conferences, Exhibition and annual general Meeting, tagged Coal city 2021 charged the engineers to also guide their integrity jealously.

The former President who was represented by is former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadome commending the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE for doing the wonderful jobs in the country.

Jonathan The former President who appreciated the integrity of Nigerian engineers and the way they have been handling projects in the country urged them to guide their integrity.

He specially said also that I should mention that you guide this integrity very jealously to prevent the case of quackery in the profession. And let me congratulate the awardees of today. Their situation is particularly very special because they were never schooled in engineering but they practice engineering excellently.

The former President commended the Nigerian Society of Engineers for being magnanimous to recognize these special fellows, who have contributed to the development of engineering practice in this country,

I” believe that this will encourage others, who have interest in the profession to come out and play their own roles in professional ways.”

In his remarks, a former Presidential candidate and elder statesman, Chief Emmanue lIwuaynanwu, called on the Federal Government to henceforth appoint an engineer to head the services of the budding industry.

According to him, “The past one year the rainfall was very heavy …and there is very heavy pressure mounted on buildings and that pressure tends to threaten the integrity of those foundations.

“I think we have to look at it again to know if we have to change the additional factor of safety in future design because these reclaimed soils, some of them are done by people haphazardly, there is no proper check, so the engineer you have a duty.

“It is even possible that if this problem continues some existing tall buildings, big buildings will collapse because you know the pressure posed by water, from the base the pressure is continually pushing and making the building to move and this is very dangerous, so that is the first assignment I want to give you.

“And of course you know its impact on flexible pavements and also bridges. I think we have to look at it very seriously, it requires a committee because it is a danger for us.

“Even when we talk of this covid-19 it is all part of the developmental problem and of which anybody thinks it will stop, it will not stop. So this is one of the messages I want to give you.

“The final message is probably the young engineers, I think we have to look into their plight. I think we have produced so many engineers who are going about doing nothing and degrades the integrity of the engineering profession.

“So I suggest that every year, the federal government should be able, all the contracts they have, some engineers should go there to understudy all the companies and they should be paid by the federal government.

“These engineers will go there, they will be able to understand what happened and they will be able to establish their own business. I think this is very important.

“If you think that these foreigners will care of us, no because they want to get the jobs, they want the engineers to be employed; so that is the point.

“Final point is about political appointments. I have been a politician and I ran for the presidency of this country three times and I did it because I believed that an engineer can run this country very well and I know I can run this country very well.

“I think if the Attorney General and Minister for Justice is a lawyer; if the minister for health is a doctor, I think the minister and commissioner for engineering services should be an engineer.

“I am very happy with the gentle man here, he is an engineer and when I say engineer I don’t mean those who have gone just to study engineering, those who are honourary members like some governors are honourary fellows of our society, if they are made ministers that will be accepted.

“But we want it to be known that somebody who has either studies engineering or have made contributions to engineering is made the minister.”