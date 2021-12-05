By Henry Ojelu

The chairman of General Site Solutions, GSS, Chukwudi Ezenwa has been inducted into the prestigious International Security Organisation, ISO-SEC, Switzerland.

With the feat, the security arm of the GSS, Graylincs Security Service has now been enlisted among globally-recognized private security firms.

Graylincs Security Service is a full-fledged private security company, headquartered in Awka, Anambra State, and offers premium services ranging from event bouncers, private/estate security guards to the supply of high-end security gadgets.

A letter from ISO-SEC, Switzerland dated December 4, 2021, affirmed that Ezenwa satisfied the basic requirements set out by the board.

The serial entrepreneur was inducted into the top-class security organization alongside Raphael Ifesoluchukwu Nwizugbo, Security Administration Manager of GSS Security. The ceremony was witnessed by several A-list security experts including Dr. Nikolas Fokianos, President and Founder of ISO-SEC, Switzerland.

Earlier, the accomplished business tycoon was exposed to different security courses at a training organized by International Security Organisation, ISO-SEC in Nigeria, and subsequently at Rietheim, Switzerland.

The training gave him the opportunity of exchanging ideas and experiences with other internationally recognized security experts. International Security Organisation, ISO-SEC, is a school for security, law enforcement, emergency services, and safety professionals.