…vows to purchase nomination form

A pressure group under the aegis of Concerned Youths For Development, Friday, called on Okakuro Oturu Solomon Onovughakpor, to contest for the Delta State House of Assembly dear in 2023.

The group made the call when they stormed the Orhoakpor country home of the renowned security expert and CEO Chapel Security Consultancy Company, Okakuro Oturu Solomon.

Speaking on behalf of the Group, Olorogun Francis Bolokor, the Coordinator, stated that the visit was born out of the good deeds of the Agbon Kingdom chief, due to his proven track record of outstanding leadership and community development initiatives.

According to him, the appeal is based on the overall acceptance of Oturu in view of his high level accessibility, philanthropy, leadership prowess, selfless service to Deltans, irrespective of political affiliation, religion or ethnicity.

“ We are calling on him to contest as a Member representing the good people of Ethiope East in 2023, at the Delta State House of Assembly, because we know that he has the capacity to impact the socio-economic fortunes of Ethiope East people.”

He further noted his donation of security vehicle to the Vigilante, scholarship to indigent students, empowerment to women and youths and his continuous advocacy for grass roots development is far reaching.

He further stated that upon acceptance of the call by the group, there were already crowd funding mechanism in motion to ensure that the group buys the nomination form for him.

Also speaking, Activist Ughere Blessed, noted that it takes a person who knows the problem to profer solutions, regretting that most politicians lack vision and developmental aspirations.

The activist, however, expressed satisfaction in the antecedents of Okakuro Solomon, calling on all to rally round him to ensure victory come, 2023.

Comrade Onajite Peco And Comrade Elizabeth Aghogho Onomirorokpurhie, who spoke on behalf of the students, assured of their support, just as they appealed to Okakuro Oturu to continue reach out to students in the area of scholarship.