By Vincent Ujumadu

TO promote the interest of students in the study of Igbo language and Mathematics in secondary schools in Anambra State, a non governmental organization, the Best Brain Contest, BBC, has rewarded students who emerged victorious in a competition organized in Anambra State with mouth watering prizes.

Twenty one schools drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state participated in the quiz competition.

The participating students were drilled in different topics to test their in-depth knowledge of the two subjects, after which the first, second and third place winners were awarded prizes.

Seventeen year-old SS3 student of Differential College, Awka, Ekweli Victoria, emerged overall best in Mathematics, while a student of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia, Njikoka local government area of the state, Madiebo Lucky, took second position, with a student of Government Technical College, Ihiala, Nwachukwu Christian, occupying the third position.

For the Igbo language competition, 16-year-old SS2 student of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia, Chinwuko Excellence, took the first position; a student of Differential College, Awka, Oluchi Ezeala took the second position; while a student of Denis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, Chukwuagozie Divine, occupied the third position.

Best students in the two subjects were rewarded with N100,000 each, second position winners got N50,000 each, while third position winners went home with N30,000 each. Teachers of Mathematics and Igbo Language in the winning schools were also rewarded for their outstanding performances in the teaching and learning of the subjects in their schools.

