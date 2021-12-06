By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Kwara North Torchbearers, a pressure group within Peoples Democratic Party has lamented over marginalisation of the area and therefore called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, Education and Unemployment in the affected five local government areas of the zone.

The Kwara North Torchbearers said this in a communique issued at the weekend after a town Hall meeting held in Tsaragi,Edu local government area of the state.

The communique is jointly signed by representatives from the five local government areas namely ,Hon. Alh. Ishiaku Adam

Former Member kwara state House Assembly,

Chairman of the forum

Hon.Alh. Issa Adara

Former TIC Chairman Moro local government and Alh. Abdullahi S. Musa PA Political to former Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed.

Others are Alh. Ahmadu Dabarako

Former Party Chairman Patigi local govt and Alh. Musa Boriya

Community Leader & Party Stalwart Baruteen local government.

The resolutions after the town hall meeting were as follows;

“That the Kwara North Senatorial District has been marginalized in all ramifications and this is the best time to seek redress.

“That the Kwara North Senatorial District must all stand up for justice and equitable distribution of opportunities among the 5 local government areas of the zone.

“That the Kwara North Senatorial District deserves the establishment of a special and purposive development driven agency.

” That government should declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, Education and Unemployment in Kwara North

“That the priority of Kwara North is bridging its developmental deficit and thus will throw its support behind anybody that can guarantee the development of Kwara North

“That politicians of Kwara North extraction should rededicate themselves to championing the collective priority of Kwara Northerners which is development, as against placing premium on their selfish and personal aspirations which is about sharing spoils of office.

“That we enjoin our revered traditional rulers to summon a cross-sessional stakeholders meeting to draw up an all encompassing developmental marshal plan for the region.”

Other resolutions include,” Party leadership should be allowed to produce credible and competent candidate that will be acceptable to all irrespective of the region.

” Bukola Saraki is the leader of the party and he knows most of the people showing interest in the position as he has worked with them in the past, and as such anyone picked by party will be supported.

” The group also support the aspiration of Dr. Bukola Saraki to become president of Nigeria

“That the townhall meeting which is the inaugural engagement will be rotated among the five local government area in Kwara North.

“That we should reach out and engage with the party leadership and relevant stakeholders across the three Senatorial District to discuss to promote the agenda for the development of Kwara North district.”