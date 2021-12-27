Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde on Friday night retained his World Boxing Federation international welterweight title by defeating Justice “Qwick Action” of Ghana by unanimous decision.

Babatunde who was the clear favourite outclassed his Ghanaian opponent but couldn’t inflict much harm on the boxer who showed resilience and lots of guts.

Meanwhile, the highpoint of the night was Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni, who emerged the national cruiserweight champion after defeating Micheal “Emirate” Godwin by split decision at GOtv Boxing Night 24.

His performance at the show, which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, won him the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer and N1million cash prize attached. Afinni won a little more than the title and cash prize. His defeat of Godwin was a revenge for his own defeat in the hands of the same opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 23.

The seven-bout event also featured live musical performance by Jamopyper. In the third title fight on the night, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, made light work of David “Awosika” Cosmos, who was knocked out in the second round of their national lightweight title bout.

Vanguard News Nigeria