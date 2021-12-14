By Prisca Sam-Duru

For almost five decades of coming to life, one of Nigeria’s oldest arts and culture outlets- Quintessence, is looking as exquisite as ever; if not more sophisticated now, even after the passing away of its founder, Chief Mrs Aino Ternstedt Oni-Okpaku, in December 2019.

Since early 80s, Quintessence has focused on showcasing talent of local artists, artisans, musicians and fashion designers while paying attention to promoting local content and creating enabling environment for cultivating local craftsmanship and creativity.

With more visibility and space to accommodate its vast collection of stunning arts and crafts by artists and, gorgeous clothing and accessories to satisfy its teaming customers, Quintessence has indeed, established an enviable reputation as the world’s leading luxury department store for African arts and crafts.

The cultural hub recorded another milestone last week when it held its epoch-making fashion show to the pleasure of lovers of made in Africa fabrics.

Titled, ‘Style Zero’, the fashion show held at Quintessence, located on Park View Estate, Ikoyi Lagos, featured trendy couture from fabrics sourced locally. The wears modelled by young and elegant ladies and gentlemen, would definitely make fine options for this festive season and beyond. “We wanted to do something during the Christmas season, and you know Quintessence has been around for almost 50 years now, and one of the things we’ve been known for is our fashion”, Jude Oni-Okpaku, son of the Quintessence’s late founder disclosed.

While noting that ‘Style Zero’ pays homage to the founder, he revealed that a lot of the designs showcased were her ideas.The essence of the fashion show he declared was “To portray diverse Africa inspired styles that we have. To bring people together this season and showcase the beauty of African couture which is what quintessence is all about; promoting Africa arts and crafts. The fashion show is really not a new idea for us. We’ve been doing this for many years just that it’s been a while”.

Commenting on the theme, Jude explained that ‘Style Zero’ “Is basically proposing that we start fashion, at least when it comes to African fashion, on the black canvas. The inspiration is that Africa fashion should be simple, comfortable due to our climate and working conditions. Why ‘Style Zero’ is because, we believe that our fashion has become way too inspired by western influences whereby we are wearing suits and ties to work although we live in a climate that’s 40 degrees every day. Let’s erase everything from a white canvas and let’s wear clothes that are made for us considering our climate and environment and culture”.

He further noted that Quintessence advocates for African art and craft not only because they’re beautiful but for economic reasons adding that it was time we shifted focus from telecom, banking etc, and try to promote the art and craft sector which is the easiest of all sectors for any individual to pick-up and start.

He however appealed to Nigerians to begin by appreciating local textiles and designs while creating job opportunities. The famous adire and aso oke which were the dominant materials used to make the wears, he also noted are materials that are more conducive for our environment more than any imported garments.

For Bolaji Alonge also known as Eyes of a Lagos Boy, who does photography, art exhibition and fashion, the fashion show was an opportunity to promote the essence of collaboration in the industry. “We always look for a place to express our culture, hence, the collaboration with Quintessence. The aim of this collaboration is because Quintessence has always been in my life. Since I was a child, I’ve always heard the name and today I am working with Quintessence. We have our products here and it’s a wonderful privilege. Even after the passing of the founder, we are still here, so for us, it’s a continuation of history, that’s what Eyes of a Lagos Boy stands for. We just made history here with this beautiful fashion show”.

Alonge whose exhibition stand stood out during the show, with his wife Sandra, showcased diverse colourful ladies’ bags and purse made from local fabrics as well as T-shirts having Eyes of a Lagos Boy visibly inscribed on.

He believes Quintessence’s growth has been sustained so far by reason of the legacy Chief Mrs Oni-Okpaku laid. “She laid a very solid foundation and her son, Jude is doing well and carrying on the legacy. I mean she built a solid legacy. In two years, Quintessence is going to be 50 years. There are lots of things; small merchandising that you can’t find in the market but when you go to quintessence, you find them.“What we can only do is to support this project, Jude has been running this for two years, and is doing well. Let’s support him; buy Africa and quintessence is the place to do it”.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA