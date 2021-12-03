.

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Police operatives from Gombe Division have arrested a notorious criminal who has been on the police wanted list, one Suleiman Abdullahi for stealing vehicles, defrauding, duping with false pretence through fake bank SMS alert and theft.

In the press statement issued late evening on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Obed Mary Malum to newsmen said that the suspect who was from Biu LGA in Borno state and lived in Jos had been on the wanted list of the police for various criminal activities before luck ran against him.

She said that the Peugeot 406 black in colour with registration number, KTG 449 RZ stolen from Jos, in Plateau State, documents belonging to Toyota Highlander Jeep, seven plasma Televisions stolen from different hotels in Gombe metropolis, five hotels keys and two big travelling boxes the suspect used in stealing the Televisions after lodging in the hotels were recovered as exhibits.

The PPRO said the modus operandi of the suspect was to book into hotels rooms and after having possession of the keys to the rooms, would remove the Plasma Televisions and other valuables and later disappeared

Also, One Kabiru Abdulsalam of 18 years old from Kagarawa Quarters was arrested in connection to the case of housing breaking and theft.

According to her, the suspect burgled into the house of Umar Alkali at Orji Estate who is a brother to Senator Alkali and removed all the electrical wires of the house estimated to be over half a million and the items was recovered as exhibits.

Also, one Abdulmalik Bello of 28 years old, Ibrahim Mustapha also 28 years and one Yahaya who is at large were arrested by Gona Police Division within Gombe metropolis for cases of rape.

The suspects allegedly lured one Manira Ibrahim,18 years into an unoccupied house in Wuro- Biriji and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

All the suspects confessed to having committed the crime and will be charged to court after their investigations.

Meanwhile, State Police Command, CP Ishola Babatunde Babaita has enjoined all the peace-loving citizens of the state to continue to partner with them, collaborate and assist the police with genuine, useful and timely information in their determinations and commitment to fight crimes, prevent criminalities in all parts of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria