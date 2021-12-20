

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former member of the House of Representative and governorship running mate in the 2019 general elections in Kaduna state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung, has said that finding lasting solution to the insecurity in Southern Kaduna requires genuine collaboration of all and sundry.

Katung who aspires to represent his people in the Senate come 2023,however assured that he has a blueprint to do whatever it takes to ensure security of his people and their property ,once he emerges victorious in the race to the Senate.

“For me to take political capital out of the misfutune of my people, I would rather not contest or for God to take my life. The security and well being of my people will certainly be a priority to me,” he said.

According to him,” the people of Southern Kaduna deserve the best in terms of representation and I am offering my humble self to provide that quality representation at the Red Chambers by God’s grace .”

He counselled politicians to be forthright,

as politicians at all levels must be ready to give accounts of their stewardship.

He lamented over the underdevelopment of Southern Kaduna and assured that if elected, he would deploy his wealth of experience and use the right connection for the positive development of the senatorial zone.

The senatorial district,he said, is blessed with both human and material resources but wondered why the desired growth and development are yet to be felt by the good people of the zone.

Hon. Katung who represented Zangon Kataf/ Jaba Federal constituency and now Senatorial hopeful ,spoke at a media lunch in Kaduna, on Sunday.

He said the society is dynamic and the need to move with the times cannot be over-emphasied.

” It is my utmost desire to move the Senatorial district to the real and genuine next level where the people will feel the real benefit and dividends of democracy.”

” Now that elections is around the corner, it is imperative that politicians particularly serving and those who served before should give accounts of their stewardship,” he said.