Gender advocates honoured with doctorates

Ambassador Mmerigwo Iyke(left) and Ambassador Ifeanyi Jeffery, during their conferment of Honorary Doctorate in Business Management ( Honoris Causa), for their outstanding achievement in humanitarian service by the Institute superieur de Communication et de Gestion(ISCG) University Benin Republic at an event held in University of Lagos, Akoka , to commemorate the United Nations International Day on ending violence against women organised by the Advocates for Global Peace Forum International, Nigeria Chapter, on November 26. Below: A cross section of participants at the event.

Advocates for Global Peace Forum International, a leading United Nations civil society organisation, last Friday, November 26, celebrated the United Nations, UN, International Day for the elimination of violence against women, with two of her members honoured with doctorates.

At the event, held at the Julius Berger Hall, University of Lagos, UNLAG, Akoka, in collaboration with other CSOs, it was established that two in three women experienced violence and are more likely to face food insecurity; or a woman they know experienced same.

The data, as documented by a UN Women report from 13 countries since the COVID-19 pandemic, also noted that only one in 10 women-victims would go to the police for help.

It was against such rising cases of gender-based violence that the two Advocates for Global Peace Forum International’s Peace Ambassadors, Ambassador Mmerigwo Iyke and Ambassador Ifeanyi Jeffrey, were honoured with doctorates by the Institute superieur de Communication et de Gestion (ISCG Benin University).

The institution took note of their “outstanding achievements in business, philanthropy as well as their support to women development in Nigeria.”

They noted that while pervasive, gender-based violence is inevitable, it can and must be prevented.

Some solutions adopted were believing survivors, adopting comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transform harmful social norms and empower women and girls.

Furthermore, with survivor-centred essential services across policing, justice, health, and social sectors, and sufficient financing for the women’s rights agenda, they noted, would curb gender-based violence.

One of the speaking at the event, Arochukwu Ogbona, said advocated a change of narrative in the role of women in society.

He called for a reappraisal of expected traditional roles of women in the society, so they suit contemporary realities.

On her part, Dr. Nkiruka Ifekwem, in her presentation, said emotional violence is commonest for women in this part of the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria