General Muhammadu Wushishi is dead

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Lt.Gen Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi has died in a London hospital at the age of 81.

Wushishi was the Chief of Army Staff during the President Shagari administration in the early 1980s.

Reports from UK indicated that the retired General died on Saturday evening in a London hospital where he had received medical attention for sometime.

The Niger State Government has reportedly,described Wushishi’s death as a great loss to the nation ,considering his immense contributions especially to the defence of Nigeria.

Late Wushishi ,though an indigene of Niger State, settled in Kaduna with his family after retirement where he ventured into large scale farming ,establishing the famous Niger First Farms ,Hukfarmer ,among others.

He was also a founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) and was a noticeable figure in occasions and other affairs involving former military President,General Ibrahim Babangida.

Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi was born in Wushishi, Niger State in 1940.He held many positions in the Nigerian Army until his retirement in the 3rd of January ,1984.

He was Chairman of UAC ,a Director in Stanbic IBTC ,among others.

He was survived by a wife ,children and grand children including a former Commissioner of Trade in Niger State ,Alhaji Kabiru Muhammadu Wushishi.

ACF Eulogies Wushishi.

Meanwhile ,the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has said that the late General was a detribalized Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF ,Emmanuel Yawe ,said on Sunday morning that ” we woke up this morning in the ACF family with the sad news that one of the founding fathers of our Forum, General Inuwa Wushihi died yesterday night.”

“General Wushishi is considered a pillar of strength in the ACF because of his love and services for the north, for Nigeria and for humanity generally.”

“A gallant officer who received good military training both in Nigeria and abroad, General Wushishi rose to the rank of Lietenant General on merit and was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Shehu Shagari in 1981, an office he held untill the end of that government in 1983.”

” General Wushishi was a detribalized Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy.”

“In retirement, he devoted himself to noble causes for the unity and progress of Nigeria. One of such causes is the ACF which he played a prominent role in putting together in its early years about twenty years ago.”

“His commitment to ACF remained unshakeable even as his health declined in his last days.

He was for instance the Chairman Leadership selection committee and member Board of Trustees untill his death. “He actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities of the Forum in both capacities untill the end of his life.

With his death, Nigeria has lost yet another exemplary patriot and pillar of strength. His death means the number of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to keep “Nigeria one is fast depleting.”

The ACF wishes to condole with the Wushishi Local Government, the Kontagora Emirate Council the Niger state government and his immediate family over the loss of this patriot. The Forum prays that the good Lòrd may forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds.”