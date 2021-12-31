*Vows to do more for constituents

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, continued with his constituency projects commissioning in Surulere I Constituency, Lagos as he commissioned eight more roads to the two mini stadiums and five roads he inaugurated on Thursday, making it a total of two stadiums and 13 roads in two days.

These were part of the 137 completed physical projects facilitated by Gbajabiamila since he assumed office as Speaker in 2019.

The network of seven roads and streetlights in Ojuelegba constructed by the Speaker included Nathan Street, Fawehinmi Street, Leigh Street, Atan Street, Martins Street, Jacob Street, Elizabeth/ Hooper Street, Ajao Road.

During the commissioning, Gbajabiamila, who said that the projects were the real dividends of democracy, said: “What is my job as a legislator? It is to represent the people; both those who voted me in and those that did not. That’s what we’ve been striving to do over the years, even before I became speaker, from my first year in office. That’s all I’ve been doing.

“You said 137 roads but if you count from when I was first elected to the House of Representatives, it goes way beyond that. We give God all the glory for what we have been able to do. We made promises and we delivered.

“To me, this is what you call the real dividends of democracy. When I was campaigning, I saw the state of this place and I promised them that I would do whatever was needed to develop it and that’s what we have done with the stadiums, roads and different projects that you’ve seen, that we have commissioned today. We will continue to do more, it’s just never enough.”

Also speaking, the chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Bamidele Yusuf commended the speaker for the projects.

Yusuf said: “Since he assumed office as Speaker, Surulere has experienced a great turnaround over 120 roads have been completed so far and still counting. We also have mini stadiums, six of which have been commissioned in Surulere LGA so far. There are also other projects including empowerment schemes among others. Surulere people have felt a great change.”

Also speaking, a community and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Mrs Bamidele Hussein described the Speaker as having a divine effect on the constituency.

She said: “We are smiling because we have seen a miracle in Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. He has done so much. From yesterday (Thursday) we’ve commissioned so many roads and we’re still commissioning. It’s not just roads, he has constructed hospitals and he’s still constructing more. He has constructed schools and he’s given out educational materials to schools and empowered so many people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria