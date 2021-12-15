By Marie-Therese Nanlong, JOS

The squabbles among citizens of Plateau State over the dedication of the 10 commandments monument and prayer altar built by a former Governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang, is yet to end as fresh reactions trail the event.

The monument was dedicated last Friday, with former President Goodluck Jonathan in attendance.

However, Governor Simon Lalong sent a representative and that action sparked diverse comments among residents.

Reacting, Senator Jang frowned at the political coloration given to the event, praying for forgiveness for the people.

In a statement through his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, he said: “Christians on the Plateau had a reason to take recess from the hardship, unending fear and agony that have become the order of the day.

“It is the opinion of many that it has been a while since anything worthy of note, that evokes emotions of joy, has happened in Jos.

“Although the dedication of the prayer altar was in obedience to the instruction of God to Senator Jang, it would seem that many are, again, not happy that an event of that magnitude was held.

“While Senator Jang is appalled by the political coloration given to a private event with a very strong spiritual implications, by both the PDP and APC in the state, he is praying that God overlooks the shortcomings of those who delved into what was not their concern.”

He noted the reaction from Governor Lalong’s Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Yakubu Dati, further escalated the matter.

Jang said: “We can forgive the ignorance of the commissioner because we are aware of his very low spiritual background with no capacity to understand things of the spirit.

“What is most important is to note that Plateau belongs to every Plateau man and we must be careful not to invoke the wrath of God in our personal pursuits for popularity.

“Painting a picture that Senator Jang was using religion to play on the people’s emotions only shows his incompetence in deciphering what the whole event was about.

“Jang has done his best for the State. The likes of Dati and his co-travellers have struggled to amplify the various crises that the State experienced and blame it on the Jang’s administration, but who has bewitched them?

“Can they truly say that there was ever a time when Jang was not with Plateau people in the times of crises?

“Commissioner Dati and his ilk should save the governor the embarrassment of comparing him with Senator Jang.

“Jang has always demonstrated leadership and it is for this reason that the people came from far and near to grace the occasion.”

He stressed, “The fact that the PDP and APC in the state as well as some self-seeking, overzealous appointees of the Governor went out of order in order to please him does not diminish the appreciation for what he did.

“That people did what they did in order to gain favour with him. The governor must indeed be wary of busybodies in his government who will court more troubles for him in trying to please him unnecessarily.”

Senator Jang prayed for God to “open the eyes of his people and draw them closer to Himself.”

Vanguard News Nigeria