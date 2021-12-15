Friends of Osinbajo health grant: Dr Olusola organises free medical outreach in Kogi

A Medical Doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Dr Baoku Olusola, who benefited from the 2021 health grant award organised by friends of Yemi Osinbajo through the yearly March 8th initiative embarked on a free medical screening and treatment in a community in Kogi State.

The benevolent and philanthropic doctor identified a community of over 3,000 women, children, and elderly in need of health care and took it upon himself to reach out to their health needs with the grant .

The doctor explained that the health grant award was given to 34 health workers all over the country for their selflessness, hardworking, and professionalism.

The grant was for the personal use of the health workers in recognition of their efforts to humanity.

However, Dr Olusola, upon receipt of the grant, saw it as another opportunity to reach out to people and decided to spend the monies on drugs, test kits, and other health services for free medical treatment for over 2,000 people of Karara community in Kogi State.

Dr Baoku further said he derives joy in assisting the needy “whenever the need arises and the resources are available as my own way of giving back to society and helping humanity.”

He said he believes in the philosophy that when God bless you, you increase your standard of giving and not of living.

He said his Hippocratic Oath calls for the consecration of his life to the service of humanity and he has been doing free medical treatment and screening for the past 10 years whenever he has access to any resources.

“I appreciate the friends of Prof Yemi Osinbajo for the yearly events that get to touch thousands of lives all over the country and applauds them for the new innovation of including health workers in the grant.

“I pray that God will continue to bless the organisers of March 8th initiative and grant the Vice President long life and prosperity in good health and wealth. And God keeps him and his family.”

He says the programme is his own appreciation to the organisers and the Vice President for the grant.

Vanguard News Nigeria