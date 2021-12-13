In recent years, cryptocurrency—and in particular, Bitcoin—has demonstrated its value, now boasting 14 million Bitcoins in circulation. Investors speculating on the future possibilities of this new technology have driven most of the current market capitalization, and this is likely to remain the case until a certain measure of price stability and market acceptance is achieved.

Apart from the declared price of cryptocurrency, those invested in it appear to be relying on a perceived “inherent value” of cryptocurrency. This includes the technology and network itself, the integrity of the cryptographic code and the decentralized network.

The blockchain public ledger technology (which underlies cryptocurrency) has the potential to disrupt a wide variety of transactions, in addition to the traditional payments system. These include stocks, bonds and other financial assets for which records are stored digitally and for which currently there is a need for a trusted third party to provide verification of the transaction.

Franzua Rudder, BikData’s president and COO, creating BikData with his partner, Ayman Kabalan, BikData’s inventor and lead technologist, to help improve blockchain’s potential and make it more accessible.

Having spent nearly 14 years immersed in business development on a global basis, Rudder’s experience personally scaling businesses throughout 20 countries, plus his knowledge of blockchain dating back to 2015, has helped push BikData—and its clients—to new levels of success.

To go in detail, Bik Data X consists of a group of consultants, experts, and developers who have been specializing in applications with ERP and business data for 20+ years. Bik Data X has been unique in its filed by working on many different international projects while growing their impressive list of large-scale local and international clients.

Through this, Bik Data X has been exposed to many problems in the business world and provides a vast number of enterprise solutions. Bik Data X differentiates itself by making customized solutions that are business driven and specific to the needs of their various client’s requests.

In just a few years, Bik Data X has shown tremendous growth and created a variety of “Business Add-ins”, with several independent solutions in relation to digital payments and time management.

Franzua explains that he looks most forward to the day when Bik Data X becomes a trusted and relied partner to simplify settlements, generate alternative revenue, and drive efficiency for businesses that span across multiple industries globally. To learn more about Bik Data X, visit this website.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice. All investments involve risk of loss. Any reference to an investment’s past or potential performance is not, and should not be construed as, a recommendation or as a guarantee of any specific outcome or profit.”

