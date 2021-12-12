By Providence Adeyinka

The Dorcas Rehoboth Helpers foundation has donated relief items to indigent children and the less privileged in various states across Nigeria, in the spirit of philanthropism and love for humanity.

These donations have in turn cushion the effect of poverty in the lives of its beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion of the foundation’s first year anniversary, the visioneer and founder of the foundation, Ifeoma Ezugha noted that although the foundation started in a little way in 2020, it has been able to grow with representatives at various states in Nigeria with almost 1,000 online members on Social media.

Ezugha recounted the outreaches and donations done in communities and states in the nation which has included giving of food items, supporting parents with school fees, giving stationaries to students, empowering people in business amongst others. She also noted that the foundation which was formerly “Help Foundation” has now been registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as “Dorcas Rehoboth Helpers Foundation”.

In her words:” Our first meeting was held in my sitting room where we started to make different plans on how to start with the little resources we had at hand which God helped us with and later some individuals started supporting the work of the foundation.

“I am happy to announce that within our one year of existence, we have done so much both physically and spiritually in different areas such as giving of food items, supporting parents with school fees, giving stationaries to students, empowering people in businesses, looking out for older ones and widows and also preaching Christ and winning souls for God” Ezugha concluded.