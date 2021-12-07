By Benjamin Njoku

Former President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, PMAN, and son of late Chief Ayo Rosiji, industrialist and two-time minister of the Federal Republic, Bolaji Rosiji is dead.

He died at the age of 56. Rosiji reportedly died on Sunday, December 5, after battling prostate cancer for many years.

Announcing his death in a statement issued yesterday, the Public Relations Officer, Gaurapad Charities, Olayemi Esan, said the talented musician died around 5:30 pm at the Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Also, confirming his death in a chat with Vanguard, veteran flutist, Tee Mac Omatsola said the news of Rosiji’s death came to him as a rude shock.

According to him, the former leader of Harishkrishna in Nigeria had been down with prostate cancer for many years now.

His words: ” I knew that for some time now, he had been battling prostate cancer . It was Stella Monye who told me about his health condition. “

” He was a peace loving human being. He left the music industry immediately after the expiration of his tenure as PMAN president. Many people would hardly remember him again.”

For incumbent PMAN president, Pretty Okafor, late Rosiji was one person in the music industry who never had issues with anybody.

Until his demise, Rosiji, was the Founder of Gaurapad Charities which he founded in 2004, a former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs and United Nations Ambassador for Peace.

The statement said Rosiji’s tireless efforts to make his companies progress by leaps and bounds, as well as his attitude, guidance and effort, was worthy of applause.

Rosiji reappeared after many years going underground, with a people-focused business model. Operating under the aegis of Gaurapad Charities, the human rights activist had hoped to empower over a billion people in the years ahead. But he never fulfilled that dream before his death snatched away from us.

In 2006, Rosiji publicly resigned from his position as PMAN president and denounced his Harishkrishna monkhood at his Apapa GRA residence in Lagos. Speaking on the development, Rosiji said he took the painful decision to retain his integrity and the name of his family especial the name of his late father, Chief Ayo Rosiji who believed and fought for the emancipation of Nigerians

“When I came into office, I stated publicly that I would probe PMAN accounts and make my findings public. My recent relationship with EFCC to eradicate corruption in Nigeria and PMAN strengthened that drive. I have a zero tolerance for corruption and suspended the 1st Vice President, George Dureke when he was found wanting of financial irregularities. Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, the immediate past president of PMAN and certain elements have persistently attempted to frustrate our efforts,” Rosiji said.