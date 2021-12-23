By Etop Ekanem

FoodCo Nigeria, a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the launch of SunFresh premium table water.

Sunfresh premium table water joins a line-up of other edibles produced by the manufacturing arm of the business under the Sunfresh stable.

Speaking on the launch, Sheba Alogbo, Head, Innovation & Growth at FoodCo, stated that the expansion into the water category was in response to customer’s demand for top quality table water at an affordable price.

She said: “We are excited to officially present the FoodCo brand of premium table water to our customers and the general public. As a customer focused brand which, incidentally, also operates a supermarket and quick service restaurant chain across three states, the decision to roll out this product is in response to customers’ yearnings for clean, safe drinking water at pocket-friendly prices.

“As a business, our utmost desire has always been to consistently delight our customers with top quality products at affordable prices, in addition to excellent service delivery. We believe that with the launch of Sunfresh premium table water, we have moved a notch higher in attaining this mandate.”

“Sunfresh premium table water is produced under the highest hygiene and safety standards. We are proud of the sterling work our research and manufacturing department has put in overtime towards the development of this product and we assure all FoodCo customers that we will continue to build our capacity in order to identify and bridge the gap in meeting their desire for top quality products at competitive prices,” she added.

Established in 1982 as a fresh food and vegetables company, FoodCo is a leading multichannel retailer and operators of the largest supermarket chain brand in Southwest Nigeria, outside Lagos.

The company currently runs fourteen brand stores spread across Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States and employs over 850 staff.