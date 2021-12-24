.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A bloody clash between rival cult groups in lgbokoda, llaje council area of Ondo has claimed the lives of five persons.

Informed sources told vanguard that several clashes by the cult groups over land disputes in the oil-rich communities have claimed over 20 lives since May this year.

A popular Disc jockey in the locality, a tricycle rider, Idowu Agbude and one Asogbon Obayomi have been killed in the last three days.

Vanguard learnt that the cult clash has been in existence since 2012.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of Ilaje Local Government, Mr Olamigoke Jatuwase, said security agencies have been mobilised to calm the situation.

Jatuwase said, “l have visited Akure, the state capital to report the case and to the state Government and I believe they are putting a lasting solution in place.”

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Fumilayo Odunlami said she was yet to be briefed and promised to get back on the killings in the council area.

