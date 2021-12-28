…Assures on greater service delivery

FOR workers’ commitment and dedication to duty and long service, the management of Ebenco Global Link Ltd has given out awards to its staff, to motivate them for greater and improved productivity.

The firm also assured members of the public that more flexibility would be built in their operations next year to guarantee more efficient service delivery.

Speaking at the end of year reward/award party to celebrate performing staff held in Warri, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr. Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga called on staff of the organisation “to redouble their efforts as management is ready to go all out in rewarding performance.”

He said the gesture was to appreciate every worker for outstanding commitment and dedication as a ‘family member’ of this great organisation,” adding that the management will continue to provide the best operational environment to every single department for optimum performance.

“I deeply appreciate those who have served the company for five and 10 years of meritorious service without an unblemished character. I urge others to emulate the spirit of commitment and dedication to service that is associated with this organisation,” he said.

The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of different categories of awards and gifts to workers who have served meritoriously over the years.